Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Sarah-Headshot (1).jpg

Sarah Amador-Guzman, MSPPM

Producer/Host "Community Matters"

Sarah has extensive experience in the public sector from working as an

Education Program Evaluator for the New Mexico Legislative Finance

Committee and as a Fiscal Analyst overseeing the use of state funds in public

education for the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee. Sarah

currently oversees the development functions, as the Development Director

for the Santa Fe Community Foundation, the Foundation serves as the

comprehensive center as the largest nonprofit funder in NM.