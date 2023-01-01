Sarah Amador-Guzman, MSPPM

Sarah Amador-Guzman, MSPPMProducer/Host "Community Matters"
Sarah has extensive experience in the public sector from working as an
Education Program Evaluator for the New Mexico Legislative Finance
Committee and as a Fiscal Analyst overseeing the use of state funds in public
education for the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee. Sarah
currently oversees the development functions, as the Development Director
for the Santa Fe Community Foundation, the Foundation serves as the
comprehensive center as the largest nonprofit funder in NM.