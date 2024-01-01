Pablo Ancona is a DJ and avid vinyl collector who spins an eclectic blend of Jazz, Soul, Disco, Reggae, Latin / Brasilian, classic Hip-Hop, rare groove and all types of Funk in its many forms. Starting out with two turntables and a mixer in High School, it was through Hip-Hop and sample culture that Pablo discovered the records that make up his preferred sound. Over 20 years of experience as a DJ in a variety of occasions and locations. Specializing in all vinyl mixes. He loves to share the records he loves.

email: pablo@ksfr.org