Miyawni Sarii Curtis is a senior at the University of New Mexico, where she is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is the news editor for the Daily Lobo New Mexico. She has been awarded an internship with the New Mexico Local News Internship where she will be working with KSFR, Santa Fe’s public radio station. Her interest in journalism stems from an interview she had with KRQE for a song she wrote about the effects of the covid pandemic high school seniors. She realized the importance of telling a story that can provide people with the information they are looking for or the information they didn’t know they needed.

