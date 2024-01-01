Michael Barbaro

Michael BarbaroProducer/Host "The Daily"
Hometown
New Haven
College
Yale College
What I do
I work with my colleagues to tell stories on “The Daily.”
How I Got To The Times
I fell in love with journalism in middle school when I started delivering my hometown newspaper, The New Haven Register. From then on, I wanted to work for a newspaper.
Interesting Fact
Why do I talk the way I do, slowly and with long, inexplicable pauses? As a kid, my grandfather used to criticize me, incessantly, for ever saying “um” or “you know.” As a result, I fill gaps with …. pauses and silence
Most Important Business Lesson Learned
Judging is easy. Listening is hard.
Favorite Movie
I have five favorite movies, at least. Not a fair question!
Favorite Book
History books — of all kinds.
What I Like About Working for The Times
The ability to tell a story with as much nuance as it deserves.