Maria Gilardin, host of TUC Radio, learned radio in the KPFA news department in 1980 and was one of the founders of the women's department. She co-wrote the GATT Guide for the Earth Summit in Rio, was founding producer of the national weekly public-affairs show Making Contact, and is a member of the International Forum on Globalization. Since 1993, Maria has written and produced radio on global trade and great ideas of local resistance to globalization.