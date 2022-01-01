Maguy LaRochelle

PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY

● Working with internal and external stakeholders to achieve exceptional financial results

● Strong system policies and implementation experience

● Responsible for hotel revenue projections

● Knowledge of necessary cost controls and procedures to maximize profits

● Adapt to changing environment and challenges as they arise,

● Focus on Sales efforts to execute daily, weekly, monthly action steps

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

01/19 – 09/20 HILTON SANTA FE BUFFALO THUNDER

(Hilton International till 8/20)

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Director of Revenue Management

● Responsible for revenue maximization for key revenue segments

● Worked closely with the Marketing Team to create promotional campaigns

● Insured compliance and participation in global campaigns

08/95 – 03/18 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(formerly Starwood Hotels & Resorts)

Bethesda, Maryland

(08/11 – 03/18) SHERATON PUERTO RICO HOTEL & CASINO

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Director of Revenue Management

● Led monthly forecast meetings and room budget in collaboration with key leaders

● Provided monthly and yearly support to Finance for budget details

● Managed content and pricing for Distribution channels and Brand website

(08/08 – 08/11) W ATLANTA DOWNTOWN

Atlanta, Georgia

Director of Revenue Management

● Instrumental in successful opening of the 237 room new build property

● Communicated Brand Initiatives to Leadership and assisted with compliance

(05/04 – 08/08) W ATLANTA PERIMETER

(presently: Le Meridien Atlanta)

Atlanta, Georgia

Director of Revenue Management

(05/02 – 05/04) WESTIN HOTEL ATLANTA NORTH & W ATLANTA PERIMETER

Atlanta, Georgia

Complex Revenue Manager

(06/97 – 05/02) W ATLANTA PERIMETER

Atlanta, Georgia

Revenue Manager (04/99 – 05/02)

Reservation Manager (06/97 – 04/99)

● Instrumental in successful transition to a Starwood managed property from a previous management company

(08/95 – 06/97) THE MARQUE OF ATLANTA

(presently: Le Meridien Atlanta)

Atlanta, Georgia

Guest Service Manager

● Scheduled and managed team members across multiple shifts/projects, including on-call employees

EDUCATION

New York Technical College, New York, NY

Associate degree - Hotel Management

University Paul Valery, Montpellier, France

Bachelor in Liberal Arts

SKILLS

Presentation Financial Acumen

Creative thinking Analytical skills

Decision making Teamwork

Organizational skills

Technical competencies (Microsoft Office, Google Apps)

LANGUAGES

Native and near native in the following languages:

French & Creole: Native

English: Native

Spanish: Intermediate

VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE

Georgia: Habitat For Humanity, Atlanta Food Bank, NBAF (National Black Arts),

Atlanta International School Library

Puerto Rico: Red Cross, Public Library, Banco de alimentos de Puerto Rico

New Mexico: Many Mothers, Gerard House, NAACP Santa Fe

Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe

PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION:

AAUW

Toastmasters International - DawnBreakers

OTHER EXPERIENCE:

Virginia: William & Mary French House Tutor

