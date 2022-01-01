Maguy LaRochelle

Maguy LaRochelleKSFR Board Member
PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY
● Working with internal and external stakeholders to achieve exceptional financial results
● Strong system policies and implementation experience
● Responsible for hotel revenue projections
● Knowledge of necessary cost controls and procedures to maximize profits
● Adapt to changing environment and challenges as they arise,
● Focus on Sales efforts to execute daily, weekly, monthly action steps
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
01/19 – 09/20 HILTON SANTA FE BUFFALO THUNDER
(Hilton International till 8/20)
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Director of Revenue Management
● Responsible for revenue maximization for key revenue segments
● Worked closely with the Marketing Team to create promotional campaigns
● Insured compliance and participation in global campaigns
08/95 – 03/18 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
(formerly Starwood Hotels & Resorts)
Bethesda, Maryland
(08/11 – 03/18) SHERATON PUERTO RICO HOTEL & CASINO
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Director of Revenue Management
● Led monthly forecast meetings and room budget in collaboration with key leaders
● Provided monthly and yearly support to Finance for budget details
● Managed content and pricing for Distribution channels and Brand website
(08/08 – 08/11) W ATLANTA DOWNTOWN
Atlanta, Georgia
Director of Revenue Management
● Instrumental in successful opening of the 237 room new build property
● Communicated Brand Initiatives to Leadership and assisted with compliance
(05/04 – 08/08) W ATLANTA PERIMETER
(presently: Le Meridien Atlanta)
Atlanta, Georgia
Director of Revenue Management
(05/02 – 05/04) WESTIN HOTEL ATLANTA NORTH & W ATLANTA PERIMETER
Atlanta, Georgia
Complex Revenue Manager
(06/97 – 05/02) W ATLANTA PERIMETER
Atlanta, Georgia
Revenue Manager (04/99 – 05/02)
Reservation Manager (06/97 – 04/99)
● Instrumental in successful transition to a Starwood managed property from a previous management company
(08/95 – 06/97) THE MARQUE OF ATLANTA
(presently: Le Meridien Atlanta)
Atlanta, Georgia
Guest Service Manager
● Scheduled and managed team members across multiple shifts/projects, including on-call employees
EDUCATION
New York Technical College, New York, NY
Associate degree - Hotel Management
University Paul Valery, Montpellier, France
Bachelor in Liberal Arts
SKILLS
Presentation Financial Acumen
Creative thinking Analytical skills
Decision making Teamwork
Organizational skills
Technical competencies (Microsoft Office, Google Apps)
LANGUAGES
Native and near native in the following languages:
French & Creole: Native
English: Native
Spanish: Intermediate
VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE
Georgia: Habitat For Humanity, Atlanta Food Bank, NBAF (National Black Arts),
Atlanta International School Library
Puerto Rico: Red Cross, Public Library, Banco de alimentos de Puerto Rico
New Mexico: Many Mothers, Gerard House, NAACP Santa Fe
Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe
PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION:
AAUW
Toastmasters International - DawnBreakers
OTHER EXPERIENCE:
Virginia: William & Mary French House Tutor