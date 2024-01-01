Lisa Corradino or Leesasee-DJ Featherdust has sat in on many an airwave platform from late nights on WTUL 91.5 FM in New Orleans, Louisiana to KXLU 88.9 FM Los Angeles, CA. She is a regular on KMRD LP 96.9 FM Madrid Community Radio and a radiophile since she recognized the switch between the AM/ FM dial.

Mixing contemporary underground, rare vintage classics, poetry, alien sound bytes, obscure instrumentals and cartoon theme songs, a one to two hour set blend on command moves the random mystery listening ear to tears or to laughter. Behold this guest host if you are lucky enough to be tuning in!