Kurt has always been a fan of most music genres. Wherever he has lived, he has always been surrounded by the music of the blues. He grew up with R&B music when he lived just outside Detroit in the 60’s and 70’s. After he moved to Chicago and then to Kansas City, he frequented many of the blues clubs in those areas.

An avid guitar player, Kurt has played on stage at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. He occasionally plays his guitar at some of the "blues jams" around Santa Fe.

The fresh air and mountains brought Kurt to Santa Fe, and KSFR has given him the opportunity to share his love of blues music with his loyal listeners. He finds it an honor to host the Sunday Blues program and enjoys learning more about the blues genre.

email: sundayblues@ksfr.org