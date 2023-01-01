Ken Rundel’s extensive radio experience included early stays at WVIC, Lansing, MI, and w-4, Detroit. Next up was the legendary album-rocker, “The Zoo” in Dallas, where he was program director and had the #1 rated midday show. He’s interviewed dozens of musical icons and lists Joan Baez, Steve Miller, Nancy Wilson, Keith Reed, Willie Nelson, Don Mclean, Roger McGuinn, and Michael Brewer as some of his favorites. Other stops included Q-102, KZPS, KOAI, KRBE and KXCC in Texas, and the ABC Radio Classic Rock Network, where he was the top-rated jock. Ken’s also been an attorney, actor, and improv comedian and instructor.

MJ grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, addicted to the heritage album rocker, KSHE-95. Her extensive knowledge of rock and roll as well as her talent as an artist gave her incredible backstage access to all the early icons of album rock, including Cat Stevens, Alvin Lee, Jon Anderson, Donovan, Randy California, Elton John, and Ian Anderson. Her beautiful, mind-blowing posters graced the dressing room doors of all the greats.