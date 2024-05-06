Judah Horowitz

Judah grew up surrounded by the sounds of traditional Jewish and Hasidic music in Brooklyn, NY. Growing up in a home without a TV, radio was an essential access point to the world. Not long after arriving in Santa Fe he founded the klezmer band Los Klezmerados Real de la Santa Fe de Judios Crucificados, in which he sang and played guitar. KlezocalypseNow was started by the fiddler in Los Klezmerados, Liv Orovich, who handed off the program to Judah after she left the US for gentler pastures in her ancestral homeland of Croatia. Judah is a river rafting and backpacking guide in Northern NM.

