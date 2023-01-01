John Calef has been involved in radio in various settings. He began as an intern at WECI, the station operated by Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana. In the summer of 2002 John began volunteering with the news department here at KSFR, and has since worked at several other locally run radio stations.

John's interest in community radio focuses on bringing stories to the forefront that otherwise might not be heard. Over the years he has earned several awards from New Mexico Associated Press for his stories focusing on local issues. When John isn't producing stories he works as a counselor and volunteers as a firefighter and EMT.