Helen Clark Molanphy

EDUCATION

Marymount College, NYC - B.A. History

Hunter College, NYC - M.A. Social Sciences

University of Texas/Dallas - Ph.D. Humanities

TEACHING EXPERIENCE

Government and Law High School, Dallas TX - Criminal Justice Department Head

Richland College, Dallas TX - Full Professor, Political Science/History

Adams State College, Alamosa, CO - Instructor Criminology; Writing/Literature

Santa Fe University of Art and Design, Santa Fe, NM - Instructor Criminology;

Writing/Literature/Film

Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe, NM - Instructor Criminology; Writing/Literature

OTHER:

Grantwriter:

San Luis Valley Ecological Center, Alamosa, CO

Immigrant Resource Center, Alamosa, CO

Creede Repertory Theatre, Creede, CO

Boys and Girls Club, Alamosa, CO

Kitchen Angels, Santa Fe, NM

Board Member - Peace and Justice Center, Dallas, Tx.

Consultant - Sierra Club, Dallas, Tx.

PUBLICATIONS:

Doctoral Dissertation: “Theories of Punishment: Texas Prison System as a Case Study”

American History Essays - Ginn Press

Political Science Handbook - Ginn Press

Irish American family memoir, Over P. J. Clarke’s Bar: Tales from New York’s Famous

Saloon - W.W. Norton/Skyhorse