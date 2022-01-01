Helen Clark Molanphy

Helen Clark MolanphyKSFR Board Vice President
EDUCATION
Marymount College, NYC - B.A. History
Hunter College, NYC - M.A. Social Sciences
University of Texas/Dallas - Ph.D. Humanities
TEACHING EXPERIENCE
Government and Law High School, Dallas TX - Criminal Justice Department Head
Richland College, Dallas TX - Full Professor, Political Science/History
Adams State College, Alamosa, CO - Instructor Criminology; Writing/Literature
Santa Fe University of Art and Design, Santa Fe, NM - Instructor Criminology;
Writing/Literature/Film
Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe, NM - Instructor Criminology; Writing/Literature
OTHER:
Grantwriter:
San Luis Valley Ecological Center, Alamosa, CO
Immigrant Resource Center, Alamosa, CO
Creede Repertory Theatre, Creede, CO
Boys and Girls Club, Alamosa, CO
Kitchen Angels, Santa Fe, NM
Board Member - Peace and Justice Center, Dallas, Tx.
Consultant - Sierra Club, Dallas, Tx.
PUBLICATIONS:
Doctoral Dissertation: “Theories of Punishment: Texas Prison System as a Case Study”
American History Essays - Ginn Press
Political Science Handbook - Ginn Press
Irish American family memoir, Over P. J. Clarke’s Bar: Tales from New York’s Famous
Saloon - W.W. Norton/Skyhorse