Halley Faust, a regular Host and panelist on The Forum, moved to Santa Fe in 2004, having spent 45 years as a venture capitalist, philosopher, bioethicist, health care manager, and preventive medicine/public health physician. He has taught at various universities the subjects of epidemiology, philosophy, health policy, business development, and family medicine since 1979. His prior university affiliations have been with Wesleyan University (biology and philosophy departments) and the Universities of Michigan (epidemiology and family medicine), Kentucky (preventive medicine), Connecticut (preventive and community medicine), Hartford (business school), and New Mexico, where he currently is clinical associate professor in the department of Family Medicine and teaches preventive medicine residents through the internal medicine department. Halley is a past president of the American College of Preventive Medicine, has taught many courses on health care, philosophy, and health policy at Renesan in Santa Fe, and is Vice-Chair of the New Mexico Department of Health's Cannabis Public Health and Safety Advisory Committee. As a venture capitalist he helped to start over 25 companies both in the US and Israel and has sat on the boards of directors of over 25 non-profit and for-profit companies throughout his career. He has extensive experience on the state and national level as a political and media advocate related to health care legislation and foreign policy issues. He was a community member of the Ethics Committee of Christus St. Vincent Medical Center for 15 years. He's an avid hiker and grandfather.

