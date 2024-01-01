A native of the Houston, Texas area, Greg Baker holds a B.A. from The University of Virginia and a law degree from the University of Texas. He practiced law at two nationally-recognized law firms located in Washington D.C. Then, after almost 40 years of practice, he retired and relocated to Santa Fe on a full-time basis starting in 2019. He has a wide variety of interests, many of which are discussed on The Forum, where he shares moderator duties with Halley Faust, Trish Byrd, and Jim Falk.

email: forum@ksfr.org