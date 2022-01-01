Dr. Melanie Harth is a licensed psychotherapist in Santa Fe, NM. In her private psychotherapy practice her areas of advanced clinical training include anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, grief and loss, stress management, trauma recovery and post-traumatic growth, existential meaning and purpose, and spirituality.

Melanie is a long-time mindfulness advocate, and has studied various esoteric, mystical and spiritual traditions for most of her life.

She's also a beach bum living in the desert who goes crazy for good music of all kinds, great fantasy fiction, and loves a bit of organic dark chocolate once in a while.