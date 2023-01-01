BadCat (aka Jennifer Castro) has been sharing house music on the KSFR airwaves for nearly five years with her Legion of Boom show.

Every week she showcases two hours of various sub-genres of dance music, including house, drum n bass, techno, juke, garage, lounge, and more with danceable continuous mixes. Tune in to hear mixes from BadCat as well as featured guest DJs both local and international.

email: LegionofBoom@ksfr.org

You can find some of her work on her SoundCloud at: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/vMVF8M8rbHmTYyb79