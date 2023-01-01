Deborah Begel began her audio career as a reporter for WBAI-FM in New York City covering Central American issues. She later became a News Anchor and produced documentaries, features, and news reports for nationally distributed shows and radio networks in Australia and Europe. She edited interviews at Fresh Air with Terry Gross, and produced a season of Selected Shorts. In commercial audio, she edited narration recordings for Random House Audio and Simon & Schuster Audiobooks, where she also did quality control of master tapes before duplication.

After moving to Northern New Mexico, Begel has continued to produce radio news reports, features and documentaries and also a video about water challenges among the Navajo, Four Stories about Water.

She has loved classical music since she was a child listening to her mother play Beethoven, Mozart and Chopin on the piano.