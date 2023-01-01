Chris Heim presents a wide range of music from classic recordings to new and rare releases, by artists from all over the globe, along with jazz, rock, folk and musicians in other styles who incorporate world influences in their work. Each month, the show also focuses on a particular artist, style or theme - going deeper into the music and offering rare and seldom heard selections along with best known works. Each month too, Global Village present its New Month/New Music show devoted to the best world music releases that have just come out. In addition, the show regularly features a variety of special shows for holidays, specific artists and themes, and other special events and occasions.

Chris Heim began as a radio show host at the campus station at the University of Chicago. Her first job in radio was at one of the area’s last “free form” stations, WJKL. She went on to work at Chicago’s only full-time progressive rock station, WXRT, and eventually joined the NPR affiliate in Chicago, WBEZ, hosting jazz and world music shows (the latter being one of the longest running in public radio), and serving as Music Director, as well as Executive Producer and anchor for national broadcasts of the city’s jazz, blues and Latin music festivals. She joined KMUW in 2006 and launched Global Village there in January 2007. The show went into syndication in 2010.

Chris is also a freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, Jazziz, Jazz Times, Blues Revue and Option. She continues as a contributor to a number of national jazz, blues and world music publications, and is a voting member of the Transglobal World Music Chart, CMJ, Roots Music Report, Radio Weekly Report, Jazzweek, Living Blues, and the annual fROOTS and NPR Jazz Critics Polls. REVIEWS AND PRESS: http://worldmusic.about.com/b/2010/08/20/radio-spotlight-global-village-on-kmuw.htm Best World Music Radio Show: http://worldmusic.about.com/od/2013-Readers-Choice-Awards/ss/2013-World-Music-At-About-com-Readers-Choice-Award-Winners_6.htm