Tom Dominguez is the Director of the Santa Fe County Extension Service. He has been with the Santa Fe Extension Service since 2014. Tom is responsible for the organization, development, and teaching of agricultural and community development programs for the citizens of Santa Fe County. Previously he held the same position in Quay and then Otero counties. Tom holds a Master of Agriculture Education and, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, and Associate of Applied Science Technology from Sul Ross State University where he is an Associate Professor.

