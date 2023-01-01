Carrie Core has been a long-time advocate for healthy food and farms and has hosted and produced community radio programming for over a decade. From her days as a child exploring in her grandmother’s backyard garden in South Carolina trying to avoid “that big mean rooster,” to receiving a certification in organic and sustainable agriculture she has been adamant about her belief in the power of food to create community. She says one of the things that brings her great joy is watching a seed burst through the soil.