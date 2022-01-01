EXPERIENCE

2019-Present CARL E. COAN & ASSOCIATES

Healthcare consultant focused on providing expertise in governance, management and operations of Federally Qualified Health Centers and related organizations. Recently retired after 30 years as a CEO in two FQHCs. Completely familiar with all aspects of operating a FQHC and meeting all HRSA compliance requirements.

2014-2019 WHITE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER – CEO

White Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC) is a $10.8 million Federally Qualified Community Health Center Look-Alike located on the campus of Adventist Health White Memorial (White Memorial Medical Center). WMCHC provides primary medical, dental and behavioral health services to more than 15,000 children and adults. As CEO since its inception, I led the formation of a FQHC compliant Board of Directors, planning and construction of 22,000 square feet of new clinical and administrative space designed as a Patient Centered Medical Home, hiring and engaging staff and began private fund raising. Led the organization through two OSVs.

1990‑2014 EISNER HEALTH ( FORMERLY EISNER PEDIATRIC & FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER) – President & CEO

Eisner Pediatric & Family Medical Center, a $26 million Section 330 Federally Qualified Health Center providing more than 100,000 annual visits to low income children and families of central and South L.A. Services include pediatric and adult medical and dental care, mental health, early intervention and child day care, and nurse midwifery. As chief executive, I was responsible for general management, strategic planning, resource development, marketing, Board development and outside relations with payors (government, HMOs), donors (foundations, corporations and individuals), United Way, schools and other community organizations. Staff of 240 individuals, both professional and support.

Significant accomplishments include:

1994 – 2002 L. A. CARE HEALTH PLAN ‑ Board of Governors, Secretary. L.A. Care is the largest Medicaid HMO in the U.S.

1991 – 2014 HEALTHCARE L.A., IPA - Vice President (1991‑1994), President (1994‑Present). Non-profit IPA with almost 100,000 managed care lives. Contracting organization for community clinics and health centers in L.A. County.

1992 – 2019 COMMUNITY CLINIC ASSOCIATION OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Board Member, Vice President (2005-6), President (2007-present).

2002 – 2019 CALIFORNIA PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION – Board Member, Speaker of the House (2004-5), Chair of Government Programs Committee (2005-06), Emeritus Member

2002 – 2003 CALIFORNIA HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER – Board Member

2003 – 2007 CALIFORNIA HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATION -Member of the Association’s Governance Forum

2000 – 2007 STATE OF CALIFORNIA ORAL HEALTH ACCESS COUNCIL – Member

2005 – 2014 SOUTHSIDE COALITION OF COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS - Founding Member

2006 TESTIFIED TO SUBCOMMITTEE ON LABOR, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, EDUCATION, AND RELATED AGENCIES; COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS; U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES. Testimony was provided at the invitation of Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard on the continued need for funding for Community Health Centers.

2006 TESTIFIED BEFORE STATE OF CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY SUBCOMMITTEE ON HEALTH on the need for funding for dental care for low income residents of California.

Other

1984 – 1990 CSCA CONSULTING, INC. – Principal. Health care consulting firm providing services to hospitals, HMOs, and free standing medical groups.

1973 – 1984 LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FAMIY PLANNING COUNCIL, INC. – Director of Planning

EDUCATION

University of Michigan, Master of Public Health

University of Michigan, Master of Science in Human Genetics

Northern Illinois University, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Mount of Sinai Hospital School of Radiography, Chicago