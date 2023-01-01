William Cromwell

My love of classical music began with my parents and grandmother, listening to Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade when I was a child. I sang professionally for four years with The Columbus Boychoir of Princeton, New Jersey, and that experience changed my life, especially in the realm of classical music. I taught English to 8th graders for 30 years. I have a wife, two kids, and two cats. I realized my dream of producing and hosting a classical music program on the radio by creating The Third Floor, now beginning its ninth broadcast year. Classical music is an integral part of my life, and I’m happy to share my enthusiasm for the art form.

Contact me at billcromwell@classicalthirdfloor.org

