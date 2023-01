Andrew Lovato is a Santa Fe native and has been a professor for over 38 years at The College of Santa Fe, Santa Fe Community College, and The Institute of American Indian Arts. He received his Ph. D. In 2000 in Intercultural Communication and was a Fulbright Scholar in 2008.

He is the author of several books on Santa Fe’s and New Mexico’s history and culture. He was Santa Fe’s City Historian from 2019-2019.