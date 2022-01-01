Alina Pontius

Alina chose to take on the role of production and programming assistant here at KSFR to take advantage of an opportunity to disseminate music and poetry through the airwaves. She also programs a weekly music show on KMRD-LP, the low-power FM radio station in Madrid, NM.

Alina cultivated her music education while singing in youth choirs, studying piano, and performing in musical theater. Her love of the off-kilter and weird led her to study playwriting and sound design. This training provided her the skills she uses when editing and producing radio programming.

As an undergrad, Alina worked in the Audio-Visual Department at Sarah Lawrence College, learning the joy of producing live events. Her favorite moments included sound checking for late night shows in the basement of the student union, and finding the perfect spaceship sound effects for an original musical puppetry extravaganza. While studying the performing arts, she also pursued an interest in Latin American and U.S. history with a focus on women-led movements and artistic responses to political events. The skills of critical thinking and research synthesis she acquired to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree from SLC are essential tools she uses everyday as a worker and citizen.