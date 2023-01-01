Adrian Quintana

Adrian "Trate" Quintana is a musician, DJ, and electronic music producer from Santa Fe, NM. He is also KSFR's Station Operations Manager.

He began as a concert drummer in elementary school, then in his teen years learned guitar and bass playing with his family in church. In 2010, he moved to Albuquerque and started making his original electronic bass music and performed in nightclubs and outdoor festivals around the state. In 2021 he partnered with DevoX in Austin, TX to establish Unidentified Media Group, an electronic music record label and livestream channel. Trate currently plays drums with latin soul group Una Más y La ChaCha, and bass with alt rock group Zealous Grooves.