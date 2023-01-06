Kevin McCarthy steps closer to the speakership as some GOP holdouts flip
Follow here for live updates.
In the biggest shift since the speaker nominations started, a total of 14 Republicans who previously voted against Kevin McCarthy backed the embattled Californian in a 12th vote.
It's the first time McCarthy has earned more votes than the Democratic nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. But McCarthy appears still shy of the needed majority, earning 213 of the 431 votes cast in the latest round of voting.
These are the former holdouts who switched votes:
Dan Bishop, R-N.C.
Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.
Michael Cloud, R-Texas
Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.
Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.
Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.
Mary Miller, R-Ill.
Ralph Norman, R-S.C.
Andrew Ogles, R-Tenn.
Scott Perry, R-Pa.
Chip Roy, R-Texas
Keith Self, R-Texas
Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.
All 14 had voted against McCarthy on every ballot (Spartz had been voting present). Donalds was the non-McCarthy Republican speaker nominee on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.