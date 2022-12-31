Cities across the world ring in the new year

The year 2022 is turning to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people.

And some of the last people to celebrate the new year reside in the islands of Niue and American Samoa, which lie southwest of the Kiribati Islands but on the other side of the international date line.

Here's a look at how people are celebrating the New Year in various countries.

Australia

Japan

Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People try to cross the street shortly before midnight for New Year's celebrations in the Shibuya area of Tokyo.

Philippines

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines.

India

Punit Paranjpe / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People celebrate at the sea promenade in Mumbai, India.

Indonesia

Adek Berry / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Revelers celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Thailand

