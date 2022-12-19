Latest on Ukraine: Russia's invasion marks 10 months on Christmas Eve

As Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches the 10-month mark — on Nov. 24 — here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

The world is watching for the possible launch of a major winter offensive by Russia or counteroffensive by Ukraine, or both.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets for talks with Belarus' leader, Alexander Lukashenko, in Minsk on Monday.

An official announcement is expected on a European Union cap on natural gas prices, the latest measure to tackle an energy crisis largely spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes his first appearance as prime minister before the Commons Liaison Committee, where the Ukraine war and other global issues are discussed. That follows Sunak's meeting on Monday in Latvia with members of a U.K.-led European military force.

Foreign ministers in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation are also due to meet Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold virtual talks sometime this month, according to Russian news reports.

And Ukrainians and Russians are heading into their first Christmas or Hanukkah festivities since the Kremlin launched its full-on invasion of Ukraine in late February.

What happened last week

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Dec. 13 it made an agreement with Ukraine's government to send nuclear safety and security experts to each of the country's nuclear power plants.

Russia launched waves of attacks on Kyiv, including on Dec. 14, Dec. 16 and again before dawn on Monday. Ukraine said it managed to shoot down many of the incoming explosive drones, but some caused destruction.

An American was freed from Russian-controlled territory as part of a 65-person prisoner exchange. Suedi Murekezi told ABC News he spent weeks in a basement, where he was tortured, and months in a prison in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

EU lawmakers approved about $19 billion in financing for Ukraine, Dec. 14, and more sanctions on Russia. The aid package followed pledges earlier in the week from dozens of countries and global institutions to support more than $1 billion in winter relief funds for Ukraine, helping the country with power, heat, food and medical supplies.

The United States is expected to provide Patriot missiles to Ukraine, an apparent response to the Ukrainian government's urgent call for more weapons to shoot down Russian missiles, according to several U.S. news reports. The surface-to-air guided missile system can target aircraft and missiles. While the single battery the U.S. is expected to supplied would help, some analysts say, it may not be a game changer.

