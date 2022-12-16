Russia launches new wave of air attacks across Ukraine

KYIV— Russia launched another air offensive against Ukraine Friday morning. Regional military administrators across the country say Russia launched at least 80 missiles targeting at least 10 of Ukraine's 24 regions. Ukraine's Air Force spokesman confirmed 60 of the strikes. The attack comes two days after Ukrainian forces said they shot down 13 drones in the capital region.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported at least three strikes on the city and said emergency services were working to assess the damage. Klitschko cautioned that the city's water supply may be shut off because of infrastructure damage. Repeated loud explosions could be heard from the capital's center, often in quick succession.

In the southern city of Kryviy Rih, one rocket hit a residential building according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the regional military administrator. He said that at least two people were killed.

The southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was hit 12 times, according to regional military administration there. Several cities, including Ukraine's second-largest, Kharkiv, are without power according to local officials. Heating supplies have disappeared from other cities as temperatures hover around freezing.

The mayor of Kharkiv, a large city in the northeast of Ukraine near the Russian border, also said that their city had lost power. However, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said public shelters with heat, power and internet were operating throughout the city.

Ukraine's national railroad hitched diesel locomotives to its electric trains in several southern regions. Trains were running on schedule Friday morning. Displaced people have relied on the rail system to evacuate from southern areas under heavy bombardment, including Kherson where several people have been killed in recent days.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.