© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Stocks plummet. Dow drops nearly 1,300 points after worrying inflation data

By David Gura
Published September 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM MDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during trading on Sept. 6 in New York City. Markets slumped on Monday after the latest inflation data was worse than expected, raising fears the Federal Reserve will need to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during trading on Sept. 6 in New York City. Markets slumped on Monday after the latest inflation data was worse than expected, raising fears the Federal Reserve will need to continue raising interest rates aggressively.

All three major indexes plunged on Tuesday after worse-than-expected inflation data raised fears the Federal Reserve will need to continue raising interest rates aggrsesively to bring prices under control.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1,300 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by about 5%, and the broad-based S&P 500 fell by about 4%.

All three indexes posted their worst day of the year.

The latest consumer price index showed prices rose by 8.3% in August from a year earlier. While that was less than in June, inflation didn't slow as much as Wall Street had expected.

This developing story will be updated

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.