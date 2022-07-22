NPR Politics Special: What We Learned From The Jan. 6 Hearings

How did the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol come together? Who was involved in planning it? What did President Trump know and why did he take so long to respond? How much danger were lawmakers in? And, finally, who will be held accountable?

In this hourlong special, the NPR Politics team breaks down the key insights from the public hearings.

