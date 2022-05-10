Senate passes bill to give police protection to families of Supreme Court justices

A bill to grant security for the families of U.S. Supreme Court justices unanimously passed the Senate Monday.

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act would provide police protection to the immediate families of the nine justices and other officers of the court, if the "Marshal determines such protection is necessary," the legislation says.

The bill, which was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, will now go before the House of Representatives.

"Threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families are disgraceful, and attempts to intimidate and influence the independence of our judiciary cannot be tolerated," Cornyn said in a statement.

The bill follows a leak last week of a draft Supreme Court opinion that, if unchanged, would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that federally legalized abortions.

A protest and vigil against the move was organized at Justice Samuel Alito's house Monday.

"Because it's been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court (especially now with the enormous fences), we will do it at his home," said the event's organizer, ShutDownDC.

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act is an amendment of existing legislation that provides police protection to the justices.

