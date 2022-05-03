Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wins GOP nomination over 3 pro-Trump candidates, the AP says

Updated May 3, 2022 at 8:41 PM ET

Incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has won the Republican nomination in his bid for reelection, according to a call from The Associated Press.

He successfully fought off three candidates in a race that became a re-evaluation of his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeWine has defended his actions during the pandemic saying he made decisions based on the "best information" available.

"It was my responsibility as governor to take the actions that needed to be taken. I think if you looked at how Ohio approached the pandemic and how other states approach the pandemic, I believe that we had a proper balance between public safety and also allowing people to make their livelihoods," he said.

DeWine's challengers, former Rep. Jim Renacci, Joe Blystone — a farmer and businessman who says he never even thought about running for public office until DeWine's COVID-19 response — and former state Rep. Ron Hood all positioned themselves to the right of DeWine and tried to align themselves with former President Donald Trump. Trump never made an endorsement in the race.

DeWine's challengers also attempted to attract voters frustrated by the fact that he was the first governor in the country to shut down K-12 schools, that he issued health orders to shut down businesses and that he quickly implemented social distancing requirements.

Despite the jabs, DeWine, who has spent more than 40 years in public service as a Republican, defends his conservative record, noting he has signed bills that lift gun regulations and expand abortion restrictions.

The Democrats

Democratic voters in the state have the choice between two candidates Tuesday, both former mayors of southwest Ohio cities.

Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, announced her candidacy in the gubernatorial race more than a year ago. She also ran for the Democratic nomination in 2018 but bowed out before the primary to throw her support behind eventual nominee Richard Cordray.

John Cranley, former Cincinnati mayor, entered the gubernatorial race in August of last year.

As the mayors of large Ohio cities, the two have been colleagues for years. They were both part of the Ohio Mayors Alliance and have joined forces to call for state policy changes, such as increased state funding for local governments.

The race between the two Democratic candidates has been fairly tame aside from two major issues; abortion rights and population growth.

Whaley has hit Cranley over his stance on abortion rights. Cranley once positioned himself as anti-abortion with a record of supporting measures that restrict the procedure. But, before entering the race, Cranley announced he had changed his position and is now a supporter of abortion rights. Meanwhile, Whaley has been for abortion rights her entire career.

Both candidates have said they would veto any bill that restricts abortion.

In return, Cranley has aired a negative ad that criticizes Whaley's time as mayor in Dayton. Cranley said his time in Cincinnati proved to be successful as the economy and city grew, while he claimed Dayton's population declined during that same span.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, has endorsed Whaley as being pro-worker, but Whaley says that doesn't mean she is anti-business.

"I think being pro-worker is being pro-business, actually. What I hear over and over again from businesses is they can't find a strong enough workforce. And I think a lot of that has to do with one; making sure that we invest in our workers from the very young age, and two, that we pay them well," Whaley says.

Both Whaley and Cranley said they know they will need to work with a Republican-dominated legislature that's been resistant to Democratic proposals to get their agendas accomplished if elected. And both point to situations where they have been able to do that in their own communities.

Cranley said he's sure his plans will work for Ohio as he made a promise at the end of his campaign ad, "We are not going to insult you with platitudes and false promises. Our plans will lead to real results. If we don't get it done in my first term, I won't run again.

Jo Ingles, from the Ohio Statehouse News Bureau, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau