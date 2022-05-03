Chief Justice Roberts calls Roe v. Wade leak a betrayal

Chief Justice John Roberts is confirming the authenticity of the draft opinion published by Politico, though he notes it doesn't represent the court's final position.

In a statement, Roberts said he has directed the Supreme Court marshal to investigate the leak.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," he said. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way."

