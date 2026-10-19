Can people on death row be redeemed? Lawrence Wright's new book explores this question

Updated October 29, 2026 at 8:33 AM MDT

What do Catholic nuns and women on Texas' death row have in common? More than you might expect.

Both live in rooms they call cells and follow nearly identical daily schedules. But their similarities go beyond their routines, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright.

In his new book, Redemption: Faith, Justice, and Sisterhood on Death Row, Wright follows seven women on Texas' death row and the Sisters of Mary Morning Star, a Catholic order whose members spend time with them.

"These nuns, although it's not a vow, they have a code of silence. They don't talk. They only have one meal together all week, on Sunday afternoon," Wright told NPR's Steve Inskeep. "And so, you know, I was really fortunate to persuade them that they could talk to me."

Despite their different circumstances, the women formed unexpected connections.

"The women on the row found kind of companion spirits," Wright said. The nuns also taught them how to live in community through ancient monastic traditions.

The experience led the author to believe that many of the incarcerated women had changed profoundly over decades behind bars. His research also raised doubts about the Texas justice system after he concluded that some of the women did not belong on death row.

But even in cases where guilt was not in question, Wright found the prospect of execution troubling.

"There's something grotesque to me about having people incarcerated for decades while they grow old and change," he said.

"It seems unjust to execute someone who's paid the price," he added, arguing that the arbitrariness of who gets executed undermines the principle of equal justice under the law.

Listen to the interview by clicking on the blue button above. The radio interview was produced by Nia Dumas and Lilly Quiroz and edited by Adriana Gallardo. The digital version was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

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