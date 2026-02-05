Watch: Inside Jordan Stolz's quest for history, Vladyslav Heraskevych disqualified over helmet

Updated February 12, 2026 at 1:49 PM MST

NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games." Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Pien Huang to catch us up on all-things-speed-skating, including speed skating phenom Jordan Stolz gold medal performance in the 1,000 meters — and setting a new Olympic record while he was at it. NPR's Becky Sullivan breaks down why this could be the year the U.S. has a shot at medaling in the biathlon. And NPR's Rachel Treisman talks about Olympic events from days gone by.

