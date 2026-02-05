On day 5 of the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's what we know

Investigators are working to put together the pieces behind the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen near her home in Tuscon, Ariz., on Saturday evening.

In an emotional video on Wednesday, speaking alongside her siblings Annie and Charles Cameron, Savannah Guthrie acknowledged reports of a ransom letter from alleged kidnappers.

"We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk," Savannah Guthrie said, reading from a statement. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen."

Savannah Guthrie also spoke of her mother's poor health. "She's 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain," she said. "She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer."

Speaking to NPR's Leila Fadel on Thursday morning, former New York City Police Department detective and hostage negotiator Wally Zeins said personal statements like that of the Guthrie family help to generate attention for missing persons cases.

"The most important thing out of that is using the video as a platform to raise awareness, and to seek help from the public and generate leads," Zeins said.

The case has already garnered significant attention because of the suspicious circumstances surrounding the elderly woman's disappearance, how little evidence police have released so far and the celebrity name attached.

President Trump wrote on social media Wednesday evening that he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and had directed federal law enforcement to be at the family's "complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY."

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family," he wrote.

Community members gathered at a Tucson church on Wednesday to pray for Guthrie's safe return. Saint Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, where the service was held, said the Guthrie family consented to the vigil. After prayers, several community members lit candles at the church altar.

Guthrie has three children: Annie, Charles Cameron and Savannah, the youngest. Nancy Guthrie's husband, Charles, died in 1988.

Also on Wednesday evening, law enforcement returned to Guthrie's house, according to an AZPM report, despite Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos earlier saying investigators had finished processing the home as a crime scene. Investigators were seen carrying items from the home, AZPM reported.

Zeins, the former NYPD detective, said investigators often return to crime scenes after the initial sweep to look around more thoroughly.

"It's not uncommon to go back to the scene of the incident and look for certain other areas within the crime scene that they might have missed. And also, they're also taking from tips that they might have received," Zeins said.

"They also might have had things that the public doesn't know, but only the investigators know. And they might be verifying that to see if there's accuracy in that particular type of evidence that they're looking for."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department wrote on social media on Wednesday that investigators had not yet identified any suspects.

The agency is looking at electronic evidence, including security and doorbell footage from Guthrie and her neighbors' homes, to help learn more about her disappearance.

A security camera is missing from the front of Guthrie's house, the department said.

When the sheriff was asked on Tuesday whether a kidnapper's ransom message had been received, he only said, "We are following all leads."

The sheriff said labs are still analyzing evidence from the scene such as fingerprints, DNA and camera images. He added that DNA testing so far has "nothing to indicate any suspects."

Savannah Guthrie was set to host the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony coverage from Italy on Friday. But she will no longer be part of the Milan Cortina Games "as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," NBC Sports said.

