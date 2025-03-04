© 2025
Watch NPR's full special coverage of Trump's speech and the Democrats' response

By Heidi Glenn
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:10 PM MST

Updated March 05, 2025 at 01:55 AM ET

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday night to outline his vision and priorities for his administration's first year. You can now watch NPR's full special coverage from tonight — which also includes the Democratic response to the speech.

More coverage from NPR :

