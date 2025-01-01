© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Year's resolution ideas: 25 fun and practical goals to reach for in 2025

By Malaka Gharib
Published January 1, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST
dickcraft
/
Getty Images

Can't decide on a New Year's resolution for 2025? We've got ideas!

Whether you want to stay out of debt, quit buying clothes for a whole year or finally get that tattoo you always wanted, our expert guides can help make your goals a reality.

Scroll through our list to find the perfect New Year's resolution — then click on the link to get clear, practical advice on how to achieve your objective.

This year, I want to ...

... Try something fun

... Challenge myself

... Change my perspective

... Get my life organized

... Work on my self-control

The digital story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.