Trump declares victory in White House race, ahead of AP call

Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters at his Florida watch party in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming victory in the competitive race against Vice President Harris.

Flanked by family and staff, Trump spoke to a convention center ballroom crowd in West Palm Beach after Fox News had projected that he had won — but before The Associated Press called the race.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump said, adding that he thought he had won the popular vote as well — something he was not able to accomplish in his first successful run for president.

Given the current trajectory of the race, Trump is likely the next president. He's expected to win Alaska, which would put him over the top and he leads in all remaining swing states that have not been called by the AP.

On stage, Trump thanked Robert F Kennedy Jr, saying he would “help make America healthy again” and that he would “let him to to it.”

Trump credited his win in part to support from union workers, Black and Latino voters, and Asian American and Muslim voters. “We had everybody,” he said. “It was a historic realignment.”

Trump briefly mentioned the assassination attempt during the campaign, saying that “many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason,” and vowed to work on border security and national security.

He did not mention his opponent, Vice President Harris.

