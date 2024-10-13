Man with guns arrested near Trump rally in Coachella, sheriff says

A man was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella, Calif., on Saturday and charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Sunday.

Sheriff deputies found a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine inside the car of 49-year-old Vem Miller. The Las Vegas resident was stopped and taken into custody at a check-point near Trump’s rally.

Deputies charged Miller for illegal possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was then booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," Riverside County Sergeant Ben Medina said in a statement.

No other information was provided about Miller or the incident.

