Climate Solutions Week: The future of food

Climate experts say when it comes to global warming, pay attention to what we eat. Food and agriculture make up more than 25% of the pollution that heats our planet. What's driving all that climate pollution in food? Food waste, deforestation, and a huge global demand for beef, to name a few.

When it comes to climate change, food matters. So NPR is dedicating a week to stories and conversations about the search for solutions. We'll explore how we grow food, what we're shopping for in the grocery store and cooking, what we're eating, and what we end up throwing away.

