'Never lose courage': A Paralympian who could barely walk as a kid takes 2 track medals

India’s newest star athlete Preeti Pal hails from a farming village in Muzaffarnagar, about 80 miles outside Delhi. In a few days, she will leave the Paralympics in Paris with two medals and arrive home to a massive celebration. She’s the first Indian track and field athlete to double medal at a single Paralympic Games — a bronze in both the 100 meter and 200 meter races.

Pal was born with cerebral palsy and competes in the T35 category — which includes runners with coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis. These conditions all impact movement.

During the Paralympics, Pal’s photos went viral across social media. In many Instagram posts, she’s draped in the Indian flag looking like a hero from a comic book — a far cry from her childhood, when local villagers told her parents they’d never be able to get her married because of her disability. Pal, now 23 years old, was born with cerebral palsy and misshapen legs and feet, so she could barely walk as a child. Years of treatment, physical therapy and coaching transformed her into a track phenom.

NPR talked to Pal on Tuesday, after her races on August 30 and September 1. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you first dream of a career in sports?

When I was 18, I was watching sports videos on social media, and a video showing para athletes popped up. I had never even heard of the Paralympic Games or anything related to para athletics. I found out, this is where disabled people play. I had seen videos of blade runners [runners with prosthetic legs], and I thought if they’re running, so can I.

Then, I met a para athlete named Fatima Khatoon at a stadium, and she told me about these sports. Step-by-step, she guided me.

People used to say about me, “she can’t even walk properly, so how can she run well?” In the 100 meter and 200 meter races, you have to run on the front part [the balls] of your feet. Since I wasn’t able keep my feet straight on the ground, I would just walk on the front of my feet. So, that’s my plus point, I’m good at running like that.

What’s the nature of your condition and what kind of treatment did you receive as a child?

Since I was born with cerebral palsy I have weakness in my legs and feet. When I was born, my feet were very crooked. When I was very young, my feet were plastered to try to straighten them out. Later, I wore calipers [braces] to support my feet and legs to help me walk. I couldn’t keep my feet straight on the ground, so I would just walk on the front of my feet.

I had all kinds of treatment. In my childhood, when they used to press and massage my feet, I had to stand there and it was so painful. I also had to get injections. The special shoes and calipers I wore on my legs below the knees and feet helped a bit to straighten my crooked posture.

Was your family supportive of your athletic dreams? Did they urge you to be realistic and not have such dreams?

My dad said to all four of his children [2 boys, 2 girls], you don’t worry, I will work hard to earn money and spend my money for you to all succeed. He used to run a dairy farm and sent us from the village to the nearby city for better quality education. He said study hard and you will have a good life.

When I found out about sports, I told my dad I want to do this. Papa said, “Child, what will you get through sports? It’s all about studies — that’s how you get a good job and make money.”

So I then explained to him, I want to do something with my life, but my interest is in sports. And as soon as I got my first medal in a state competition, he understood his daughter can do something, she’s telling the truth. Then, he thought I should support her, not hold her back. Since then, I’ve always received support.

They also liked that their daughter was putting in so much effort. They saw that even though I’m weak, I work really hard.

Was coming from a rural area a handicap in terms of training options and funding?

My family moved us from our rural farming area to the city of Meerut for better studies and opportunities. But even there, it was hard. I used to wake up at 5 a.m., make food for the family, then I would bicycle 5 kilometers to my training and get tired even before starting a workout.

When I went to the Asian Games in 2022, in the 200 meters and 100 meters I didn’t medal. I was so disappointed, but a lot of athletes explained to me, just think — this is a dream just to make it here. You still have a lot ahead of you, including the World Championships and Paralympics.

Did that give you hope?

I thought if I can’t even medal here, how will I do in a world game?

Then [my running mentor] Fatima took me to Delhi to meet a new coach, and I moved to Delhi to live in a camp and train at the stadium there.

Do you have a hero, a mentor or an inspiration?

Without a coach, there is no athlete. My guru is my coach Gajender Singh, and his wife, para runner Simran Sharma is my idol. Even if she gets tired, she doesn’t show it. Just by watching her, it motivates me. My dream was to practice just once with her, and now, I do daily practice with her.

I made up my mind that whatever my coach says, I will agree. Coach said on my first day, that he’ll coach my practice on one condition: “Never say no, I can’t do this. If you ever say no, that will be your last day.” I thought, I’ll never say no, and I’ll just keep going. I salute him for improving me and bringing my level much higher.

It’s through my coach that I got medals, better performance and diet, and even sponsorship. My techniques and mechanics were improved by my coach. I call him Bhaiya, which means older brother in Hindi.

Since I started training with my new coach, from January until now, my progress has been great. In the [Para Athletics] World Championships in Japan [in May 2024], I got two medals, and I got two medals here. That’s why I want to give so many thanks to my coach. I don’t even know how to even thank him for making me so successful.

How are people reacting to your Paralympics victory?

People in my neighborhood are saying, in our community no girl has ever worked this hard.

They’re giving me blessings and very shocked that this girl has won two medals in the Paralympics. Before this, no one knew who I was.

In my village, so many people came to our house that my dad can’t even find time to work. So many people are coming with congratulations, putting garlands on him, saying your daughter has done so well, no one else in our community has achieved this.

After I won [a medal at] the 100 meter race, people in my village set up a large screen TV on the road and put all these chairs out to watch my 200 meter race. They were all cheering and yelling, “Preeti run, Preeti run, Preeti run.” It made me so emotional to see that video. Now, I can’t wait to go back to India and see everyone’s reaction. They’re telling me that they’re going to parade me all around my village. I’m extremely excited to see that!

What’s your message for those with disabilities in India and in the world?

You should never lose courage, you should believe in yourself. If you don’t believe or trust in yourself that you can do it, then you won’t be able to do anything. So make up your mind you can do it. You need to have passion, and if you have it, and you want to do something, you’ll do it. If you think you can’t do it, you’ve lost even before you tried.

What was your biggest obstacle?

At the Asian Games, it was just by a mini micro second that I got fourth place. It was at that time I knew I’d have to work even harder day and night, no matter what. I’ll do it, I’ll never give up. Perhaps because of that loss, I won these medals at these Paralympics.

Sometimes, in order to win, we must lose. I know that if I medaled at the Asian Games, I would not have improved myself and wouldn’t have even made it all the way here.

Will this victory help you support yourself?

The Indian government gives athletes 2 crore rupees per Paralympics medal. For my 2 medals, that’s a total of 4 crores [equivalent to $476,000].

I’d like to fix up my family’s house, do home renovation and get my sister married. I’m going to use my prize money to get my older sister a car for her wedding.

I hope with this, I can get a good job with lifetime security. My state is appointing athletes who won medals in major competitions to government jobs. I want to get a post in the police force as a deputy superintendent of police.

I also receive a 20,000 rupee [about $240] monthly stipend from my sponsorship with OGQ – Olympic Gold Quest; it’s an organization that sponsors athletes in India.

What’s next on your list of dreams to achieve?

Winning a gold medal! After the Paralympics, I’ll be traveling around. After that is the World Championships in Delhi. But my biggest goal is the Paralympics 2028 in Los Angeles. There, I’m going to try to change the color of my medal. And I’ll work even harder to get there.

The villagers who told your parents you’re not marriage material because of your disability — what are they saying now?

People used to say, “How will this girl get married, how will she even take care of herself, she has no future.” I used to feel bad and think why are people looking at me like this, why are they saying these things?

Those people who used say those things are now coming to give my family congratulations. My dad is probably thinking “my daughter shut their mouths.”

Now suitors will just come on their own, but I don’t plan to marry them.

I’m not thinking about marriage for myself. Here, when a girl turns 22, [the community] starts forcing her into marriage. I’m planning to support my parents, since my dream is to help my family — and win medals. I hope people can see that this girl has done well, and others should do the same.

