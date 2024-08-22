Who is Maya Harris, Kamala Harris' sister?

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Maya Harris, the sister of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be speaking tonight — the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Like her sister, Maya Harris is lawyer, and served as a senior policy adviser for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign's policy agenda. Harris also served as campaign chairperson of her sister's 2020 presidential campaign.

She also previously served as the vice president of democracy, rights and justice, and an officer of the philanthropic foundation, the Ford Foundation. She is a graduate of Stanford Law School.

Plus, read more about Harris' mom Shyamala Gopalan, the woman who inspired her to break barriers.

Copyright 2024 NPR