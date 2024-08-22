© 2024
Here's who we know (so far) will be performing at the DNC tonight

By NPR Staff
Published August 22, 2024 at 7:22 PM MDT
Musician Pink, her daughter Willow Sage Hart (2nd L) and guitarist Justin Derrico (R) take part in stage testing ahead of the start of the final day of the Democratic National Convention.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Musician Pink, her daughter Willow Sage Hart (2nd L) and guitarist Justin Derrico (R) take part in stage testing ahead of the start of the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

With the schedule for the last night of the DNC now out, here's who is expected to perform.

The Chicks

Musicians Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Robison of the Chicks arrive at the David Lynch Foundation Gala Honoring Rick Rubin at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Musicians Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Robison of the Chicks arrive at the David Lynch Foundation Gala Honoring Rick Rubin at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Chicks — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night around 9 p.m. this evening according to the schedule released by the DNC

P!nk

US singer Pink (C) and her daughter Willow (2nd L) do a sound check on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention.
SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
US singer Pink (C) and her daughter Willow (2nd L) do a sound check on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention.

We will update this post as we learn more.

