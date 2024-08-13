Highlights from Musk's Trump interview. And, Ozempic may lower cancer risk

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

X owner Elon Musk tossed soft-ball questions to former President Donald Trump in an interview on Musk's social media platform last night after a 42-minute delay. Trump boasted about his relationships with leaders of U.S. adversaries like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, insulted his political opponents and rattled off familiar talking points, including that undocumented immigrants are dangerous. It went on for more than two hours. Musk claimed, without evidence, that a cyberattack caused the delay. The real explanation appeared to be widespread technical issues.

Matt Rourke / AP / AP This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump during rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022, left, and Elon Musk in Wilmington, Del., July 12, 2021.

🎧 “What we heard last night was a full embracing of Trump as a candidate,” NPR’s Bobby Allyn tells Up First. There wasn’t much new information shared. Trump did mention he is worried about the threat of “nuclear warming,” which was his way of talking about the threat of nukes. He also said the assassination attempt on him renewed his faith in God. Allyn says the two didn’t have the best chemistry, but the conversation was friendly as they agreed on multiple topics. They both share the same beliefs on immigration enforcement, cutting government regulations, cracking down on violence in big cities, tackling inflation and that Vice President Harris shouldn’t be president. Musk says he is willing to interview Harris on X as well.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make his first solo campaign stop as Harris' running mate today. He will address members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, one of America’s largest labor unions, at their convention in Los Angeles. AFSCME has nearly 1.5 million members, mostly state and local government workers, as well as museum, library and zoo employees.

🎧 NPR’s Andrea Hsu says this is like a rallying cry for Walz, who is a former union member from his days as a schoolteacher. California is not a swing state, but the people in attendance will be from all over the nation. Even though union members traditionally support Democrats, this is an opportunity for Walz to remind them of everything Trump did to weaken unions while president. Walz could also bring up Project 2025, the conservative Heritage Foundation's blueprint for a new Trump administration. The plan would allow civil servants to be fired and replaced with political appointees. It could also ban employee unions altogether.

GLP-1 drugs, like Wegovy and Ozempic, may be effective at treating more than just diabetes and weight loss. Researchers are excited about the potential impacts the drugs could have on other conditions, including addiction, sleep apnea and even cancer. In several recent studies, GLP-1 drugs showed early promise in preventing many common cancers known to be driven by obesity and excess weight, including breast, colon, liver, and ovarian. One study author says she thinks factors outside of weight loss, like better glycemic controls and anti-inflammatory effects, could add to these drugs' protective effects.

Life advice

Photo illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR / / NPR Opting for a “basic phone” or “boring phone” can help you take control of your time. There are many different models with different capabilities and price points. The three pictured here are the Nokia 6300 4G, the Cat S22 Flip and the BLU Z5 -GSM.

Have you ever picked up your phone to quickly check the weather only to find yourself aimlessly scrolling an hour later? It's not your fault — smartphones are designed to suck you in. If you want a break from the digital world, consider switching to a basic phone. Here’s what to know before making the transition.

📱 Any phone that doesn't have an app store is considered basic. They tend to have small screens and can make calls or send texts. Some may have additional features, including the ability to search the internet, play MP3 files and set an alarm.

📱 These phones can cost as little as $20, though the cheaper ones can be less customizable.

📱 You don't have to use your basic phone all the time. Some people use their smartphones during the week and their simple ones on the weekends.

📱 Find alternatives to your digital needs. An old-school alarm clock can wake you up. If you need a ride, you can call 1-833-USE-UBER.

📱 Set expectations with friends, family and your co-workers about how quickly they can expect you to respond to messages.

Picture show

Adam Bearne / NPR / NPR Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper Alice Volpitta tests water quality in the Jones Falls.

During the Olympics, many questioned whether athletes could swim in the Seine River without getting sick. This problem is not unique to the French capital. The city of Baltimore is spending billions to update its sewer system. It aims to stop human waste from spilling into streams that lead to the Inner Harbor. Baltimore was forced into action by a 2002 federal consent decree. This summer, residents were finally able to take the plunge.

📷 See photos of the cleanup efforts and read more about what the city is doing.

3 things to know before you go

AP / National Park Service / AP This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Double Arch before it collapsed in Rock Creek Bay, part of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah, last week.

The “Double Arch,” a popular geological rock formation in Utah's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, has collapsed. Harsh weather and the changing water levels of Lake Powell could have eroded the formation, according to the National Park Service. Costco says it will soon require shoppers to scan their membership cards at warehouse entrances rather than presenting them to an employee. Tomorrow, Mars and Jupiter will be at their closest proximity to each other from Earth’s perspective since 2018. The encounter is an out-of-this-world example of right place, right time.

