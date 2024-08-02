Russian figure skaters awarded team bronze despite Valieva doping scandal

PARIS — An international sports tribunal has confirmed that the Olympic bronze team medal from the 2022 Winter Games will go to Russian skaters.

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) comes despite a doping scandal that led to a four-year ban for the Russian team's star, Kamila Valieva.

Valieva tested positive for a banned substance before the Beijing Olympics, but the results were kept secret until competitions were underway. The scandal and the resulting international legal fight has dragged on for more than two years.

American skaters will finally be awarded their team gold medal for the event at a special ceremony during the Paris Summer Games on August 7. The Americans set to be honored are Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Karen Chen, Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

A key unanswered question was whether Valieva's disqualification would cost Russia enough points to knock its team out of the medal rankings altogether. That was the claim put forward by Canadian athletes who finished fourth and hoped to secure the bronze medal for their skating team.

But on Friday, CAS dismissed Canada's appeal. A panel confirmed U.S. skaters would be awarded the gold medal, Japanese skaters the silver, with Russian athletes claiming bronze.

Japanese skaters will also receive their medals during the Paris ceremony. It's unclear whether Russian athletes will be included invited.

According to a statement, a panel of CAS arbitrators agreed that Valieva was "correctly disqualified," but also concluded that the rules of competition don't allow points to be re-allocated in favor of Canada.

In a statement, Canadian sports officials said they were disappointed by the decision.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the gold and silver medal winners, the United States and Japan," the statement said, making no mention of Russia.

Friday's decision is a victory for Moscow at a moment when Russia finds itself almost entirely excluded from the Olympic movement, because of doping scandal and international condemnation sparked by the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has fielded only about fifteen athletes in the Summer Games in Paris. None of them is expected to win medals. The International Olympic Committee has banned the flying of the Russian flag and the playing of the national anthem.

Meanwhile, more elite Russian athletes have fled the country and now compete for other nations, including the U.S.

