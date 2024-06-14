© 2024
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAFSA UPDATE AND IMPACT

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Tinbete ErmyasSacha Pfeiffer
Published June 14, 2024 at 2:10 PM MDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Eric Hoover, reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education, about how last year’s chaotic rollout of the FAFSA is affecting colleges and universities.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.