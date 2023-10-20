U.N. chief urges Israel, Egypt and U.S. to expedite inspections for Gaza aid

Updated October 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — With truckloads of aid waiting on one side and over 2 million Palestinians facing shortages of food, water and medicine on the other, all eyes Friday were watching the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza to see if a deal to deliver relief would hold.

After the White House announced the deal earlier this week to allow 20 trucks of aid into Gaza, negotiations over the logistics of the delivery continued into Friday morning — in part to address Israel's concerns about how to keep the aid out of the hands of Hamas, the Gaza-based militant group whose deadly surprise attack on Israel earlier this month sparked the current hostilities.

A United Nations spokesperson told Reuters on Friday that a first aid delivery was due to start "in the next day or so."

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who arrived at the Egyptian side of the border crossing on Friday, called for aid to be allowed into Gaza as soon as possible, describing the convoys as a "lifeline."

"They are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza," he said during a news conference at the Rafah crossing.

Guterres also urged the U.S., Egypt and Israel to ease conditions and restrictions on the essential supplies to ensure they can reach Gazans in a timely manner.

"Those verifications need to be effective," he said. "At the same time, those verifications need to be done in a way that is practical and in a way that is expedited."

Mahmoud Khaled / Getty Images / Getty Images At a press conference in front of the Rafah border crossing on Friday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate cease-fire so aid can be delivered to Gaza.

Church where Palestinians sought shelter is hit

Israeli airstrikes continue as conditions deteriorate in Gaza. On Thursday night, a Greek Orthodox church compound was hit. Hundreds of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in place when Saint Porphyrius was hit, according to Gaza's Interior Ministry. At least 16 Palestinians were killed in the strike, Reuters reported.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem called the violence against churches and safe havens as a "war crime that cannot be ignored."

The Israel Defense Forces said it was looking into the incident.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops to be prepared to see "Gaza from the inside" — the latest sign that a ground invasion is imminent.

Gaza has been under total blockade by Israel since the days after the Oct. 7 attacks, in which 1,400 people were killed, according to Israeli officials.

Israeli officials say the siege is necessary to stamp out Hamas, which governs Gaza — and they will not allow in aid via Israel's border crossings until Hamas releases approximately 200 hostages captured during the attack.

Gaza residents are facing an increasingly acute humanitarian crisis. The territory's main power plant, desalination plants and wastewater facilities have all been unable to operate for days, the U.N. reports. Near-constant Israeli airstrikes have destroyed thousands of homes and killed more than 4,100 people, Palestinian officials say.

Israel also began evacuating a town near the northern border with Lebanon, as cross-border attacks from Hezbollah continues.

Aid must be inspected, Egypt raises its concerns

On a brief trip to Israel this week, President Biden had worked to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to allow in aid.

Both countries have expressed concerns: Israel sought assurances that Hamas would not divert aid or use the trucks to smuggle in weapons, asking that U.N. workers inspect trucks before they entered Gaza. Egypt has said it will refuse the mass displacement of Palestinian refugees across its border.

Our trucks are loaded and ready to go to Gaza.



We are working with @EG_Red_Crescent and @PalestineRCS to deliver our supplies as soon as the Rafah crossing is opened, hopefully tomorrow.



We urge Israel to add fuel to the life-saving supplies allowed to enter. pic.twitter.com/sO7tzNhYvT — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 19, 2023

As of Friday, a total of about 200 trucks are waiting on the Egyptian side of the border, according to the U.N., with yet more aid stockpiled in the Egyptian city of El-Arish, about 30 miles from the Gaza border.

U.S. citizens among those trapped in Gaza

Among those desperately awaiting word of the border's status were the hundreds of U.S. citizens who have been trapped in Gaza since the outbreak of the war.

One of them, Wafaa Abuzayda, who lives in Massachusetts, was visiting family in Gaza when the war began earlier this month.

Like many people in Gaza, Abuzayda, along with her husband and 1-year-old son Yousef, moved south toward Rafah after Israel urged people to evacuate from the northern half of Gaza.

But that hasn't been safe, she said. Israeli airstrikes have continued to hit southern Gaza.

On Thursday night, a building nearby was struck, causing a window to shatter as her son was sleeping nearby, she said. "I pulled him immediately, and I hugged him. He was freaking out. He was looking at me — he doesn't know what is going on," she said. "We are not safe here."

Zain Jaafar / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gather in front of a damaged building following a raid by Israeli troops on the Palestinian Nur Shams camp in the occupied West Bank.

There has been no indication if U.S. citizens would be allowed out if the Rafah crossing opens to allow in aid.

In the occupied West Bank, tensions grew overnight after a confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinians at a refugee camp in Nur Shams, northeast of Tel Aviv near the territory's border with Israel.

An Israeli airstrike and an exchange of fire between Israeli police and Palestinians followed an Israeli search-and-arrest operation in the camp, the United Nations said. The IDF said "a number of terrorists" were killed in counterterrorism operations; Palestinian health officials reported at least 11 deaths. Israeli media report the death of one Israeli policeman.

In total, at least 80 people in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the war earlier this month, according to Palestinian officials.

Additional reporting by NPR's Nina Kravinsky and Peter Kenyon in Jerusalem. contributed to this story

