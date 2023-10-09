© 2023
Nobel Prize in Economics goes to Claudia Goldin for her research on women at work

By Scott Horsley
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:15 AM MDT
George Freston
/
Getty Images
The 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Harvard University economist Claudia Goldin. The committee cited her research on generations of women in the labor market.

Harvard University's Claudia Goldin has won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics for her research on women in the labor market. She studies the changing role of working women through the centuries, and the causes of the persistent pay gap between men and women.

The award — formally known as The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — comes with a prize of 11 million kronor, or about $1 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.